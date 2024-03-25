Dangote truck crushes woman to death in Lagos

A woman, Raimot Adeyemi, has been crushed to death by a Dangote mixer truck around Abule Egba end of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, Lagos State.

The ill-fated truck was said to be driving at high speed beside Jubilee bridge opposite Zenith Bank branch when it experienced brake failure and crushed the woman who eyewitnesses narrated was about crossing the road when the incident occurred.

As gathering, the woman’s body was recovered under the Dangote truck by Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and immediately handed over to Policemen attached to Oko-Oba Police Station.

A relative to the deceased, who did not want his name mentioned and spoke exclusively to The Guild, disclosed that the woman has been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

Confirming the accident on Monday, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Taofiq Adedayo, disclosed that the driver has been arrested for prosecution.

Adebayo, in a statement released and made available to newsmen, added that the accident occurred before 3:30 pm.

According to the statement, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the Dangote Mixer truck while on a high speed lost control as a result of a brake failure and while trying to swerved into a drainage channel crushed an innocent woman.

“While the truck driver was immediately apprehended by Lastma Officials, Police men from Oko-Oba Police Station provided security backup while the rescue operations lasted.

“Lastma Abdul Salam Nurudeen (Alpha, Zone 19 Abule-Egba/Tollgate) who led the recovery operations confirmed that his team were supported by other road sympathizers to removed the trapped dead body.

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki however warned truck owners/drivers to always ensure their trucks are properly checked including the braking system before embarking on any journey within or outside Lagos”.