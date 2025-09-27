Dangote suspends petrol sales in naira amid PENGASSAN face-off

Amid face-off with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over the sack of over 500 staff that engaged in demonstration, the management of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has suspended petrol sales in naira to indigenous marketers.

The refinery disclosed that the decision would take effect from Sunday, September 28, 2025, citing the exhaustion of its crude-for-naira allocation as the reason gor the new development.

As gathered on Saturday, the decision was made public through notice sent to its customers yesterday.

The notice, signed by the Group Commercial Operations of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, was titled “Suspension of DPRP PMS Naira Sales – Effective 28th September 2025”.

The company also asked customers with ongoing naira-based transactions to formally request refunds.

According to the notice, “We write to inform you that Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has been selling petroleum products in excess of our Naira-Crude allocations and, consequently, we are unable to sustain PMS sales in Naira going forward.

“Kindly note that this suspension of Naira sales for PMS will be effective from Sunday, 28th of September, 2025. We will provide further updates regarding the resumption of supply once the situation has been resolved.

“All customers with PMS transactions in Naira who would like a refund of their current payments should formally request the processing of their refund.”

The announcement comes at a time the refinery is embroiled in a bitter dispute with labour unions over the alleged mass sack of more than 800 Nigerian workers, a development that has triggered outrage and calls for government intervention.

Before this, Dangote had briefly halted sales of refined products in naira, insisting that its allocations under the crude-for-naira programme were inadequate to meet growing domestic demand.

The decision then sparked concerns over the dollarisation of fuel sales in Nigeria, escalating prices at the pump to almost N1,000 per litre.