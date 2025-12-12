Dangote refinery slashes petrol price to N699

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has implemented a substantial reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol, lowering its ex-depot or gantry price from N828 per litre to N699 per litre, marking a notable decrease of N129 per litre, which represents a 15.58 per cent cut.

This latest adjustment, confirmed by an official of the refinery who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to comment publicly, brings relief to the domestic fuel market as real-time data from market trackers indicates that several private depots have also begun to adjust their rates downward in response to the refinery’s new pricing benchmark.

The price reduction took effect on Thursday, in Lagos, where the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is located, and it represents the 20th petrol price adjustment announced by the facility in the current year, driven by the refinery’s efforts to ramp up production output, compete directly with imported petroleum products, and maintain reasonable domestic pricing amid global market volatility and ongoing challenges with cross-border smuggling.

This development follows a statement from the refinery’s Chairman, Aliko Dangote, who, speaking after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu on December 6, restated his commitment to keeping domestic fuel prices “reasonable and competitive”.

Dangote said, “Prices are going down. The reason why prices have to go down is that we have to also compete with imports. But luckily for us now, the smuggling has reduced, not totally.

“There is still quite a lot of smuggling because the price we have in Nigeria is about 55 per cent lower than the price of our neighbouring countries.”

The billionaire said petroleum products (diesel and petrol) “will continue to be sold in the market at a very reasonable price”.

“We are not here to make our $20 billion back quickly; it’s a long-term investment,” Dangote said.

In the wake of the refinery’s announcement, market trackers on Petroleumprice.ng reported fresh reductions across several private depots, including Sigmund Depot which reduced its ex-depot price by N4 to N824 per litre, Bulk Strategic with a marginal drop of N3, and TechnoOil which implemented one of the sharpest decreases with a N15 cut, while other depots such as A.A.

Rano, NIPCO, and Aiteo also adjusted their rates slightly as the broader market responded to the new pricing template set by Dangote Refinery.