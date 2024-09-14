Dangote refinery receives 300 tankers for petrol lifting

At least, 300 trucks belonging to Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) are currently parked inside Dangote refinery in Lekki axis of Lagos State, awaiting to start lifting petroleum for nationwide from the facility for distribution of the product nationwide, according to NNPC.

The development was coming hours after Federal Government approved the refinery’s request to distribute petroleum to the downstream sector of the country.

Confirming the statistics, NNPC spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed on Saturday that the trucks were sent to the refinery ahead in preparation for the loading of petrol on Sunday.

He said: “NNPC Ltd. trucks are arriving at the Dangote Refinery in preparation for the scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

“By the end of today, at least 300 trucks will be stationed at the refinery’s fuel loading gantry,” Soneye added.