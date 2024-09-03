Dangote refinery begins local fuel production, targets 25M litres daily

The Dangote oil refinery has commenced refinery of crude oil into petrol, targeting 25 million litres supply to the Nigerian market and sub-saharan Africa.

Dangote said that the production and supply of 25 million litres will commence from September amid ongoing scarcity across the country.

The development was confirmed by the Federal Government through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, during a press briefing on Tuesday.

In a short statement, the NMDPRA said that the product met with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to agree on local crude supply to the refinery.

“At the NMDPRA headquarters in Abuja, NNPCL reached an agreement to commence crude oil sale and supply to Dangote Refinery in local currency.

“The refinery is now poised to supply an initial 25 million litres of PMS into the domestic market this September. And will subsequently increase this amount to 30 million litres daily from October 2024,” the NMDPRA said on its X page.

Dangote, who formally announced that the 650,000-capacity oil refinery in Lagos has commenced petrol production.

In a live broadcast minutes after federal government stance, Dangote said the supply of petrol into Nigeria would change the country’s energy landscape.

While appreciating President Bola Tinubu for approving the sale of crude in naira to local refineries, Dangote said many did not believe that the $20 billion refinery could start petrol production.

He said the capacity would meet local demands and the demands of sub-Saharan Africa.