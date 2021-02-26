Dangote Refinery allays Lekki community’s fear over jetty

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has allayed the fear of Lekki community over jetty it built at the shoreline. The company said the jetty was built to protect the shorelines while allowing fishing activities to take place.

The company said in a statement that the Dangote Jetty was constructed with Sandbar Breakwater technology to reduce coastal erosion while protecting the shorelines.

The General Manager (Survey), Dangote Oil Refining Company Limited, Rajnish Kumar Gupta, who spoke on behalf of the Head, Maritime and Ports Infrastructure, Dangote Oil Refining Company Limited, Capt. Rajen Sachar, said: “Sandbar Breakwaters don’t interfere with wildlife habitats. They may change how wave transmission energy occurs, but this doesn’t change the fact that animals will still have a place that they can call home.”

He said the facility can handle large vessels up to 16,000 metric tonnes (MT). “The Jetty has a soil stabilised back up pavement covering approximately 17,750 square metres, available for stacking the cargoes prior their onward movement to the refinery.”

He added that the project would reduce the pressure on the road as a result of transportation of personnel to the Dangote Oil Refinery site.

According to him, the jetty would eliminate road transport risk and support the timely and successful construction of the refinery in line with the aspiration of Nigerians and investors.

The Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) Jetty would handle the receipt of all refinery project cargo including over dimensional cargoes and subsequent haulage to the designated laydown areas for the construction of the Dangote refinery.