Dangote reassures Nigerians of steady fuel supply after price hike

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has reaffirmed its commitment to market stability and uninterrupted nationwide availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) following an increase in the ex-gantry price of petrol to N799 per litre, a N100 rise from the previous N699 per litre price, which had been in effect since December 12, 2025.

The company explained that the pricing adjustment reflects a shift from a temporary consumer support phase, implemented during a period of increased household spending, to a more sustainable framework aimed at protecting long-term affordability and maintaining industry balance.

It stated that the intervention is part of a broader effort to absorb operational and distribution costs in the national interest, continuing a pattern of seasonal support measures introduced to stabilise the downstream petroleum market.

In a statement issued yesterday, the refinery noted that the festive pricing window had ended, prompting a modest realignment after it observed that many filling stations had failed to pass earlier reductions on to consumers as intended.

“Despite the festive price reduction, many filling stations failed to reflect the adjusted prices at the pump, thereby preventing consumers from fully benefiting from the intervention,” the company said.

Under the revised structure, PMS is now priced at N799 per litre at the gantry, while retail outlets sell the product at N839 per litre—a level the refinery described as necessary to ensure sustained supply continuity.

The Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, said, “The facility continues to supply approximately 50 million litres of PMS daily to the domestic market,” adding that evacuation systems and nationwide distribution remain fully operational.

Bird further stated, “The refinery’s flexible design allows it to process a wide range of crude oil and intermediate feedstocks, ensuring uninterrupted PMS supply even during planned maintenance activities,” reinforcing its role in supporting energy security and market stability.