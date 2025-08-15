Dangote promises financial support for Phyna’s sister after amputation

Dangote Group has confirmed a road accident involving one of the company’s cement trucks, which led to the hospitalization of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner Phyna’s sister, Ruth Otabor, in Auchi, Edo State.

According to an eyewitness account shared by Phyna, the heavy-duty truck ran over her sister’s leg before it was eventually chased down and stopped by a bystander.

It remains unclear whether Otabor was in a vehicle or a pedestrian at the time of the accident.

As gathered, the tragic incident occurred just six days after Ruth graduated from Auchi Polytechnic, turning a time of celebration into a period of distress for the Otabor family.

Shortly after the accident, Phyna took to social media to demand justice for her sister, whose legs were reportedly amputated due to the severity of the injuries.

“From all that has happened, you decided to rather tell the Nigerian police to remove the plate number on the truck that crushed my sister… What happened to seeing my sister first?” she alleged.

“If that truck and your driver should leave that station!!! I will be right back. I’m attending to my sister first. Na money you get, you no be God. But my God is bigger. Enough is enough.”

In a statement issued on Thursday via its official X account, the Dangote Group acknowledged the incident and confirmed that senior officials from Dangote Cement Plc, along with representatives from the company’s insurance team, visited the victim and her family at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State.

The company extended its sympathies to the Otabor family and expressed hope for her full recovery.

“Following the recent road accident in Auchi, Edo State, involving one of our trucks, which sadly resulted in injury to Mrs. Ruth Otabor, senior officials from Dangote Cement Plc, together with our insurance team, promptly visited the scene, engaged with law enforcement authorities, and visited the victim and her family at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State.

“This action reflects our unwavering commitment to the well-being of those affected. We are ensuring full support for Mrs. Otabor, including comprehensive medical care and appropriate compensation, in line with Dangote Group’s welfare policy.

“Our thoughts remain with Mrs. Ruth Otabor and her loved ones, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery.”