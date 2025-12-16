The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has filed a petition with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) accusing the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed Farouk, of corruption and financial impropriety.

In the petition submitted directly to the Chairman of ICPC at its headquarters located along Constitution Avenue, Zone A9, Abuja, through his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, on Tuesday, Dangote demanded the arrest, investigation, and prosecution of Ahmed for allegedly living above his means as a public servant.

Dangote, in the application, alleged that the NMDPRA boss lived beyond his means, spending over $7 million on the education of his four children in Switzerland over six years upfront, despite a lifetime of public service earnings that could not justify such expenses.

The businessman further claimed that Farouk used his position at NMDPRA to embezzle and divert public funds for personal gain, a situation he said had sparked protests and public outcry while pledging to present evidence to substantiate his allegations of corrupt enrichment and abuse of office against the NMDPRA boss.



This timing and location are particularly noteworthy as they coincide with ongoing tensions in Nigeria’s energy sector, including disputes over regulatory practices and fuel quality standards that have pitted Dangote’s sprawling refinery operations against established industry players and government overseers.



This petition comes amid broader controversies surrounding the NMDPRA’s regulatory oversight, particularly in relation to Dangote’s massive refinery project, which has been hailed as a game-changer for Nigeria’s energy independence but has also faced scrutiny over issues like product quality and market dynamics.

Engr. Farouk Ahmed, appointed to his current role by late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, in September, 2021, has been a key figure in downstream petroleum regulation, but the allegations now cast a shadow over his tenure, suggesting a pattern of behavior that prioritizes personal benefits over public service.

As the ICPC reviews this matter, it could potentially lead to significant ramifications for governance in Nigeria’s vital oil and gas industry, with Dangote’s involvement underscoring the high-profile nature of the dispute and his commitment to holding public officials accountable through legal means.