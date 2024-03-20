Dangote fetes 10,000 Kano indigent Muslims daily during Ramadan

The founder of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has continuously distributed free meals to over 10,000 indigent Muslims in Kano state, to assist them fast during month of Ramadan with ease.

Dangote, through his Foundation, has handed over about one million bags of rice, worth over N13 billion, to Nigerians across the country, to cushion effect of high cost of foodstuff.

This is in addition to the distribution of 20,000 loaves of bread daily to Kano residents and 15,000 daily to Lagos residents, a feeding gesture that started and sustained since 2020 during the COVID.

The ramadan free cooked meal includes jollof rice, white rice and stew, jollof spaghetti, yam, beans with chicken and beef, packed with a bottle of water and drink for each person

The packed meals are distributed at Juma’at mosques, streets, prisons, orphanages, remand home, and other places in Kano city and its environs.

A beneficiary of the meal, Musa Maikatako, resident of Tarauni, expressed appreciation for the gesture, which he said had helped him break his fast with ease.

Maikatako, who was visibly happy, said the free meal would ameliorate the suffering of a lot of people who might break their fasts with only water, without food to it, considering the economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

“I can not explain how happy i am. This meal will go a long way in assisting poor people like me to have something to at least break our fast with some solid food to eat.

“I know a lot of people in this state who could break their fast with water only. So this meal is a great relief,” he said.

While expressing happiness, Maikatako showed appreciation to Dangote Foundation for the gesture, praying to God to increase his wealth and continue to bless his business.

Another beneficiary, Hajiya Inna Tukur, expressed delight for distribution of the meal, which, according to her, Aliko Dangote Foundation, has come to her aid.

According to Inna, she was elated to have been given such delicious food for free in the current hardship.

“In this hardship, when we find it difficult to eat even two times a day, but out of the blue moon, somebody presented this delicious food to me, it is highly incredible.

“I have nothing to say but to say a big thank you to you and Aliko Dangote. I pray to God to bless you more and more,”

Apart from the 4-year old free bread distribution, feeding of the needy in Kano has been quietly going on for over 30 years by Aliko Dangote. This has been done from his mother’s residence in Koki and from various cooking locations. This feeding program feeds 10,000 kano residents daily with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, a unique feat that has been in existence for over 30 years.