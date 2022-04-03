Dangote fertiliser to train 1m farmers in three years

Dangote Fertiliser Limited has announced its plans to train over one million farmers in the next three years to enhance the agricultural sector and create more jobs in Nigeria.

The training, which is part of the company’s agriculture extension services would involve spot demonstrations, result demonstrations, field demonstrations and soil sample collections.

Speaking during the Enugu International Trade Fair on Sunday, the Deputy Sales Officer, Dangote Fertiliser Limited, Uchenna Nwankwo stated that the exercise was designed to instruct farmers on the best practices in fertiliser application, adding that free samples of the fertilisers would be used in field demonstrations while the results would be collated at the end of the farming season.

On his part, the President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Jasper Nduagwuike, commended Dangote Industries Limited for the sponsorship of the Enugu International Trade fair, noting that the indigenous conglomerate activities were making great impact in the economic development of the country.

Nduagwuike further lauded the firm for turning Nigeria’s economy from consuming to producing, by manufacturing household items, fertiliser and other products.

“ECCIMA expects other companies to emulate Dangote industries because that is the only way you can change the course of this economy. I challenge Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to understand that Dangote industries was once a SME but with hard work, resilience, and determination, it is today a conglomerate.” he said.

Also, the Regional Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Southeast, Abayomi Shittu, said the interest of the Dangote Group was aimed at supporting government in job creation and reducing poverty in the country, noting that the company, through its job creation mechanism, had become the second biggest employer of labour in the country outside the government.

