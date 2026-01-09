Dangote drags NMDPRA ex-boss before EFCC over fraud allegations

The chairman of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote, has filed a formal corruption petition against the former managing director of the Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dangote’s move, through his legal representative, follows the withdrawal of the same petition from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), a strategic decision aimed at accelerating the prosecution process.

In the petition signed by lead counsel Dr O.J. Onoja, Dangote urged the EFCC to investigate allegations of abuse of office and corrupt enrichment against Ahmed and prosecute him if found culpable.

“We make bold to state that the commission is strategically positioned along with sister agencies to prosecute financial crimes and corruption-related offences, and upon establishing a prima facie case, the courts do not hesitate to punish offenders. See Lawan v. F.R.N (2024) 12 NWLR (Pt. 1953) 501 and Shema v. F.R.N. (2018) 9 NWLR (Pt. 1624)337.”

Onoja further urged the commission, under the leadership of Olanipekun Olukoyede, “…to investigate the complaint of abuse of office and corruption against Ahmed and to accordingly prosecute him if found wanting.”

The petition also stated that: “The commission’s firm resolve in handling this matter with dispatch is not only imperative and expedient but will also serve as a deterrent to other public officers out there with such corrupt proneness and tendencies.”

The development reinforces Dangote’s unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

It will be recalled that on December 14, 2025, Dangote raised concerns about Ahmed’s financial dealings, alleging that the former regulator is living far beyond his legitimate means.

According to Dangote, four of Ahmed’s children attended elite secondary schools in Switzerland, incurring costs running into several millions of dollars—an expenditure that raises questions about potential conflicts of interest and the integrity of regulatory oversight in the downstream petroleum industry.

Dangote listed the schools attended by Mr Ahmed’s children: Faisal Farouk (Montreux School), Farouk Jr. (Aiglon College), Ashraf Farouk (Institut Le Rosey), and Farhana Farouk (La Garenne International School), noting that each child spent six years in these institutions.

He estimated annual tuition, travel, and upkeep per child at $200,000, totalling approximately $5 million for their secondary education.

Additionally, Dangote alleged that Ahmed spent another $2 million on tertiary education for the four children, including $210,000 for Faisal’s 2025 Harvard MBA programme.

“Nigerians deserve to know the source of these funds, especially when many parents in Ahmed’s home state of Sokoto struggle to pay as little as ₦10,000 in school fees,” Dangote stated.

The petition calls for a comprehensive investigation to ensure accountability and restore public confidence in Nigeria’s regulatory institutions.