Dangote donates funds, relief materials to Katsina IDPs

The Katsina State Government and Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) have taken delivery of funds and relief materials donated by Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) to cater for welfare over 10, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from communities attacked by bandits in the state.

Some of the items received by the state government includes thousands of cardigans, assorted blankets and others to protect the IDPs in camps from cold especially night.

Aside from the items donated to support IDPs, the foundation handed over N5 million FOMWAN basically to provide special support to women and children in different IDP cams and assured that sanitary products, toiletries, Baby diapers, and other women needs would be delivered to Dandume and Faskari camps.

The Katsina state government and FOMWAN received the donations days after about 19 communities in Dandume, Faskari and Sabuwa Local Government Areas were attacked by bandits and rendered over 10,000 residents homeless

Delivering the items, ADF representative, Sanusi Abdukadir, stated that the gesture was meant to bring succor to IDPs and called for judicious distribution of the items to beneficiaries in the state.