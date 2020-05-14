Dangote donates 35 security vehicles to Lagos Govt.

By Temitope Akintoye,

Nigeria’s largest indigenous industrial conglomerate, Dangote Group, has donated 35 fully equipped patrol vehicles to the Lagos State Government, saying that the automobiles were aimed at aiding the state’s drive to provide adequate security of lives and property for its residents.

It said that the donation was in fulfillment of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to its host community, adding that the patrol vehicles would aid in the promotion of a safe and enabling work environment in which more businesses would thrive within the state.

The business conglomerate confirmed the donation through a post on its social media page on Thursday and expressed its expectation that the donated vehicles would strengthen the state government’s response to security challenges within the region.

It said that the patrol vehicles were fully equipped for use by security agencies in the state.

“To further strengthen Lagos State Government’s response to security challenges in the state, Dangote Cement has donated 35 fully equipped security cars to the State Government as part of its CSR initiative to safeguard lives and properties and ensure businesses thrive”.