Dangote debunks cement price increment, products goading

The management of Dangote Cement Plc. has refuted claims that the company increased price of a bag of cement from its factories and plants in Obajana and Gboko, adding that contrary to speculations, the company flat price rates remains N2,450, and N2,510 at Ibese.

It explained that the price rates of N2,450, and N2,510 were the prices of cement which included the Value Added Tax (VAT) as of April 12, 2021.

The company’s Group Executive Director in charge of Strategy, Portfolio Development, and Capital Projects, Devakumar Edwin, stated that contrary to the price cap range across Nigerian markets, the company’s price of the product was yet to change.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday, Edwin maintained that since the coronavirus outbreak affected all industries, the slight changes in market prices of cement could not be unconnected to global rise in demand for cement as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to him, Nigeria is no exception as a combination of monetary policy changes and low returns from the capital market has resulted in a significant increase in construction activity.

“To ensure that we meet local demands, we had to suspend exports from our recently inaugurated export terminals, thereby foregoing dollar earnings,” he said.

He said that the company had also reactivated its 4.5million ton capacity Gboko Plant which was closed down four years ago and the company was running it at a higher cost than prices being reflected in company’s rate.

“This is all in a bid to guarantee that we meet demands and keep the price of cement within control in the country. Over the past 15 months, our production costs have gone up significantly.

“About 50 per cent of our costs are linked to the USD, so the costs of critical components such as gas, gypsum, bags, and spare parts; have increased significantly due to the devaluation of the Naira and VAT increase.

“Despite this, Dangote Cement has not increased ex-factory prices since December 2019 till date while prices of most other building materials have gone up significantly,” he added.

He said that the company had only adjusted its transport rates to account for higher costs of diesel, spare parts, tyres, and trucks’ replacement.

According to him, the clarifications become necessary in view of the recent insinuations that the company sells cement in Nigeria at higher prices relative to how much it sells it in other countries, particularly in Ghana and in Zambia.

“This allegation is false, misleading, and unfounded. While a bag of Cement sells for an equivalent of $5.1, including VAT in Nigeria, it sells for $7.2 in Ghana and $5.95 in Zambia ex-factory, inclusive of all taxes,” the statement added.