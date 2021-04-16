Dangote, BUA bosses end decade feud on sugar production

Two of Nigeria’s leading industrialists , Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group and Alhaji Abdulsamad Isyaka Rabi’u of BUA Group met to put to an end a decade feud over sugar production, and also agreed to work together to supply enough sugar to satisfy the demand of the country.

The meeting , brokered by Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, renowned business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, Kano Emirate and the Kano State Council of Imams succeeded in bringing the two illustrious sons of Kano State together to discuss and reconcile any perceived difference.

The meeting took place at Kano Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja and ended all rumours about the duo being in dispute over sugar control in the country.

They dismissed allegation that Dangote was planning to increase of sugar price, through pressuring BUA to succumb to support the increment. They described the allegation as baseless and untrue.

Present at the meeting were the Minister for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, representative of the Kano Emirate, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, Chairman of the Council of Kano Imams, Sheikh Muhammad Nasir Adam, the Chief Imam of Sheikh Ahmadu Tijjani Friday Mosque, Kofar Mata, Kano and the Chairman of NEPZA, Adamu Panda.

The two business moguls agreed to work together for the growth and development of the nation at large, assuring that, henceforth, there would be no differences, which could cause disharmony between them.