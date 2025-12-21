Dangote appears before ICPC after exposing NMDPRA former chairman

To ensure accountability in public offices, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has invited the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to appear before its panel investigating the corruption allegation made against the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) former managing director, Ahmed Farouk.

Dangote, as gathered, is expected to appear before an ICPC team of crack investigators in Abuja over a petition he wrote to the commission over Farouk’s conduct before resigning from office.

Sources on Sunday disclosed that the business mogul would be going before the anti-graft experts on Monday in Abuja to further give details on the allegations made against the NMDPRA’s former boss.

The source added that ICPC had set up a panel of crack investigators to handle the probe, particularly on the huge public funds involved.

According to the source, the commission’s Chairman, Dr Musa Aliyu, has also asked the team to focus on Dangote’s petition.

The oil magnate is expected to appear or send his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, with his evidence, when ICPC’s investigation of the petition formally commences.

Dangote had accused Farouk of corruption and misappropriation of funds, including spending millions of dollars on his four children’s education in expensive and exclusive schools in Switzerland.

He also alleged that Farouk undermined domestic refining by colluding with international traders and oil importers through the continued issuance of import licences.

The ICPC has asked Dangote to submit his evidence to the anti-graft agency, and the commission is expected to be fair to all parties involved.

Farouk has since resigned his appointment, but the commission said it is going ahead with the investigation, stating that his resignation does not affect the probe.

The petition against Farouk alleges that he spent without evidence of lawful means of income, amounting to over $7 million for the education of his four children in Switzerland.

Dangote is demanding the arrest, investigation, and prosecution of Farouk for allegedly living above his means as a public servant.

The commission’s spokesperson, John Odey, confirmed that the ICPC received a formal petition on Dec. 16, from Dangote through his lawyer against the former CEO of the NMDPRA.

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu forwarded to the Senate the names of two nominees to head Nigeria’s key petroleum regulatory agencies, following the resignation of Farouk and the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe.