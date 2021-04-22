Dana Air promises to give pilots, cabin crew, others regular training

Dana Air has promised to invest more funds in the training of indigenous pilots to complement its fleet and advance the aviation industry despite the high cost of training indigenous pilots in Nigeria.

This disclosure was made by the Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Obi Mbanuzuo, during the decoration of two new captains, Captain Shina Agbelese and Captain Ademola Akinyemi, who recently completed training Boeing 737 aircraft, in Lagos.

said it is exciting to see young Nigerian Pilots performing excellently, and doing amazingly well.

He said: “It takes a lot to train pilots and with over 80 per cent of our pilots trained by Dana Air, we would continue to be a trailblazer in building capacity for homegrown pilots. We are glad to be making a huge impact in this regard and contributing our quota to the growth and stability of the industry.’’

He congratulated the newly decorated captains for their success and urged them to sustain the airline’s strict safety standards, and emphasis on professionalism.

Similarly, Dana Air announced that all its pilots, cabin crew and ground staff have all been vaccinated while that of its backend staff is ongoing in Lagos.

The media and communications manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa said: “All our pilots, cabin crew and ground staff have concluded their vaccination while that of our backend staff is ongoing. We had to ensure that all staff having regular interaction with our customers got vaccinated first to guarantee their safety and the safety of other backend staff and customers.

”We are not letting the guards down as we still ensure that our customers keep the mask on while onboard, temperature checks done, sanitisation before boarding, row by row disembarkation, and regular disinfection of the aircraft after every flight.”