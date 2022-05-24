Report on Interest
Czech Republic records first case of monkeypox

By Caleb Ijioma

Czech Republic has recorded its first case of Monkeypox, a viral disease that can also occur in humans but has so far only rarely been detected in Europe. 

The first case was made known by a medical doctor and infectious disease expert, Pavel Dlouhy from the Czech medical association, CLS JEP.

According to available information, the infected patient was being treated at the Central Military Hospital in Prague.

The virus is related to the pathogen smallpox, which is considered extinct.

Vaccination against smallpox was compulsory in former Czechoslovakia until 1980. 

However, The Guild has gathered that more than 100 cases of the virus, which causes a rash and a fever, have been confirmed in Europe, the Americas, and Australia, but the World Health Organization (WHO) emerging disease lead Maria Van Kerkhove said at a news conference on Monday that the situation is containable

 

 

Caleb Ijioma is a Journalist with The Guild with years of experience. He reports on Education, Metro, and Politics, and can also jump on other news beats. He tweets at Caleb_Ijioma. You can reach out to him at [email protected]

