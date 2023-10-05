Czech Consul, experts canvass empathetic leadership across Nigeria

Concern by the need to get Nigeria on the list of nations that have achieved a large percentage of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Czech honorary consul in Nigeria, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, QHSES leadership network founder, Jamiu Badmos, were among the notable personalities that have argued that Nigeria can achieve goals listed on the SDGs, insisting that the citizens, irrespective of their status, are leaders, and urgently needs to have empathy for their fellow Nigerians across the country.

They stated that the nation is blessed to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth if the quality of leadership is strictly addressed, adding that it is not until one occupies public office before he displays leadership qualities, serves, and has an impact on his community.

According to them, leaders required across Nigeria to make the country better presently should be individuals who do not only act but also have empathy for the citizens and not concentrate on benefits for themselves and everyone close to them.

They stated this yesterday at the Leadership Reboot-03 organized by the QHSES leadership network themed: The Path to Sustainable and Inclusive Growth, held in Ikeja, Lagos State capital.

Awosika, in his keynote speech, described a leader as one who should not be measured by his property and other material accomplishments but the impact his actions have on the people that he leads.

The word leadership can be equated to success, in other words, the quality of leadership determines the success of whatever you are leading. Leadership, in this context, is not a monetary classification. It is not about how many houses and other property that one has that qualify you as a better leader, but one that leads people and has an impact on them.



Stressing the need for all leaders to have empathy for the people through their actions and policies, the former Access Bank chairman said that everyone matters in the growth and development of the nation.

“For instance, Nigeria has over 200 million people, and if you (a leader) neglect the people, he has neglected the growth and development of the nation. Everyone matters”

“The current generation, If they wished to succeed, they have to learn how to give. And embrace other core values including being exemplary, to also show strength, tenacity, and hard work.

“It is not about I am young and I have the leadership values required to lead this generation, you have to show it through service for people to see what you can do for them.

*We all should be a leader in our various domains and impact on the community where we are. Have the power of influence wherever we find ourselves. If we all begin to have a powerful influence wherever we are. We are all important growing up in our little corners.”.

Earlier, Badmos added that when “ you lead with empathy, Nigeria will be better. Our leaders must have empathy”.

The founder added: “We all should think of how to put smiles on Nigerians face and not think about you alone. Our concern should always be about us and not me alone”. He noted that the country’s challenges require that everyone, irrespective of status, contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria, saying, there is a need for us to leave our comfort zones and stop leaving everything for the government to fix. “As a way to contribute, we set up this leadership network as a personal social responsibility to assist society and have an impact. We set the pillars of this network. And the first is the academy. And you will bear with me that the academy is to improve the employability of the people and a value to the society. The academy has graduated about 400 students who got the skills free. “Also, as part of adding value, we set up the leadership reboot. And this is to talk about the path to sustainable and inclusive growth. This is to take the people out of poverty, illiteracy, environmental degradation, and others.

