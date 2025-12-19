Czech appoints new coach ahead world cup playoff

The Czech Republic Football Association has appointed a new coach for its national team as part of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off.

The Football Association held that the appointee, Miroslav Koubek, signed a two and a half year contract to precede Ivan Hasek who was relieved of his duties following the 2-1 defeat to Faroe Island.

The septuagenarian, who graced the game as a goalkeeper, has had spells with teams in the country’s league, the most recent with Viktoria Plzen, where he had a UEFA Conference League last eight run as well as the last 16 of the Europa League but was later dismissed following poor results.

The 74-year-old’s appointment was confirmed on Friday after which he spoke on the task ahead of him saying ” We will do everything possible to clinch a world cup spot. This is my task and I have to cope with it. I call it heads or calls, but I’m optimistic and believe that we will make it.”

The national team’s general manager, Pavel Nedved, said Koubek has been the most suitable for the role.

”He was really successful in European cups in the past two years,” said the former Lazio and Juventus player.

”I have a very clear idea about the national team coach and Koubek meets all criteria, Nedved added.

The Czech finished second behind Croatia in the automatic qualification round of the World Cup qualifiers, and got a place at the play-off round where they have been paired to play against Ireland in October.

Should the team navigate past Ireland, they will face either Denmark or North Macedonia on March 31 to decide who joins Group A at the mundial competition which has co-hosts, Mexico, South Korea and South Africa.