Cyprus Varsity seizes Nigerian graduates’ certificates over Kano Govt’s debts

The management of Near East University in Cyprus has seized the certificates of Nigerian graduates (names withheld) over unpaid tuition fees by the Kano State Government.

These graduates, who completed their courses in Medicine, Nursing, and other important courses were on scholarships sponsored by the Kano state government.

After completing their programs between 2015-2019, the graduates’ certificates were seized over unpaid tuition by the previous administration in the state.

Concerned by issues trailing the certificate issuance, the governor, Abba Yusuf, has intervened, promising to secure certificates for stranded Kano graduates in Cyprus.

The governor, who made the promise on Monday after a meeting with the school management, stated that this formed part of his visit to the European nation to address the long-standing issues.

He said: “I am now in Lefkosia, Cyprus, where I met with the management of the Near East University to discuss some important issues.

“One of those issues is the overdue release of academic certificates to students from Kano State who graduated between 2015-2019 and have not been able to obtain their certificates.

“The graduates of Medicine, Nursing and other important courses have been stuck due to the non-payment of their tuition fees by the previous administration, and I am glad that we have had a fruitful discussion with the university in order to settle the liabilities.

“This situation has become a setback for our children in their journey towards their dreams and aspirations, and for our state, which is in need of professionals like them. We shall continue to prioritise the education and welfare of our people for sustained growth”.