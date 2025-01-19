Cybercrime suspect kills EFCC official during raid in Anambra

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has confirmed the death of its officer, Assistant Superintendent, Aminu Salisu, who was allegedly killed by a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Ikechukwu, during a raid in Anambra State.

Aside from the deceased officer, the suspect’s action was alleged to have resulted in the gunshot injury sustained by another official who alongside Salisu and other investigators stormed the home of Ikechukwu to arrest him after preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects was involved in acts that violates the country’s constitution.

While confirming the death of the young officer and the injury sustained by his colleague on Sunday, the anti-graft agency stated that the attack on its officials occurred at Dr. J.O. Ukwutinife Close, Ifite, Awka, Anambra State.

The Head, Media and Publicity for the anti-corruption agency, Dele Oyewale, in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that the operation was duly documented at the Anambra Police Command Headquarters and the Area Command overseeing the location were the suspect reside.

He said: “The operation was initially smooth sailing with 37 suspected internet fraudsters already arrested at a two-storey building housing Ikechukwu and other occupants of the house.

“However, Ikechukwu, who sighted the investigators through a CCTV Camera mounted at his doorpost and who also confessed sighting them, declined to open his door for the investigators who politely demanded entrance to his apartment.

“Defying all the introduction and physical sighting of the investigators, he resorted to firing shots at them and killed Salisu in the process and wounded another officer detailed to conduct a search in his apartment.

“Preliminary investigations showed that Ikechukwu was involved in coding and online medical supplies of doubtful legitimacy. Two laptops, ipads, several recording devices were recovered from his apartment and his involvement in internet fraud is already established. Though currently in police custody owing to the murderous dimension of his case, the Commission will surely bring him to trial”.

Meanwhile, the agency’s spokesperson condemned claims on different social media platforms that faulted the EFCC officials mode of operation, describing the authors of the posts as irresponsible.

“It is heinous to reduce the death of a gallant officer who was carrying out patriotic and official duties to social media razzmatazz.

“More worrisome is the fact that some faceless commentators are pitching their tents with an alleged criminal who unleashed terror on officers of the EFCC in their line of duty. There is no justification whatsoever to rationalise a murderous act. The milk of human kindness demands that a grieving family, Commission and nation should be spared the shenanigans of false narratives and conjectures on the death of the slain officer”.

The EFCC also wishes to alert the public that the activities of internet fraudsters are becoming patently hazardous to public safety and security. Intelligence has shown that these criminals are carrying arms, involved in kidnapping, banditry, ritual killings and other deadly acts. The public should not fold its arms or allow itself to be deceived that they are mere “Yahoo boys and girls”.

However, the Commission has vowed to respond to future attacks with the force of the law, saying we will not fold its arms and allow any of our officers to be killed again in cold blood.

“As a law enforcement agency of repute, the EFCC is unrelenting in riding the nation of internet fraud and other acts of corruption.

“While mourning the loss of its officer who paid the supreme price in the service of the nation, the Commission appreciates the invaluable support, condolences and prompt response of sister agencies and well-meaning individuals standing shoulder to shoulder with it at this trying time”.