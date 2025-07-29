Customs warns Nigerians against violating U.S. visa regulations

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued a public advisory urging Nigerians to use their United States visas responsibly and in accordance with the terms of their issuance.

NCS warning came barely two days after the U.S announced a suspension of visa issuance to pregnant Nigerian women suspected of planning to give birth in the country to secure automatic citizenship for their children.

The new policy, which also targets applicants from Uganda, China, Russia, and Iran, is part of a broader crackdown by US authorities on the misuse of visa categories.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, customs, through its National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller Abdullahi Maiwada, highlighted growing concerns from the U.S. government over the misuse of entry visas by some Nigerian travellers.

The agency emphasized that any deviation from the stated purpose of travel, or violations of U.S. immigration and export laws, could result in visa revocation.

The NCS also reminded travell ers of the mandatory declaration of cash or negotiable instruments exceeding $10,000 or its equivalent at the point of entry or exit, in line with global anti-money laundering regulations.

According to the statement, “The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) wishes to alert the general public to the concerns raised by the Government of the United States of America on the need for Nigerians to desist from misusing entry visas granted by the US through activities that are inconsistent with the stated purpose of travel and visa classification.

“Nigerians are urged to note that security vetting for visa applicants does not end upon entry into the United States. U.S. authorities will continuously monitor the activities of visa holders, and visas can be revoked if holders are found to have violated US immigration protocols, import/export guidelines and other laws.

“Furthermore, Nigerians travelling to the US are also reminded to declare at the point of exit or entry excess cash above the minimum threshold of 10,000 US dollars or its equivalent and ensure that prohibited items are not included in their baggage.

“It is pertinent to also note that passengers are encouraged to be law abiding citizens and be of good conduct within and outside Nigeria. Intending passengers to the United States should know that whoever commits fraud in any jurisdiction will face legal consequences both under U.S. and Nigerian laws.

“The Nigeria Customs Service wishes to reaffirm that it is working with the U.S. Mission in Abuja to ensure that Nigeria meets the criteria to avoid enlistment into an expanded visa ban that will deny entry to well-meaning Nigerians wishing to travel to the US for their lawful business endeavours.