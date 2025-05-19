Customs unveils strategies to aid renewable energy spread before 2030

Determined to assist the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to achieve universal access to modern energy services before 2030, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has unveiled a new strategy that will aid importation of renewable energy technologies into the country.

The customs said that new strategy which promotes a shift from fossil fuel dependency to clean energy aimed to assist businessmen get pass complexities of importing renewable energy technologies into the country.

According to the agency, through this new strategy, the Customs is committed to making trade simpler, faster and more predictable for everyone, especially those bringing these important green technologies into the country.

Addressing stakeholders’ after unveiling a handbook that simplified the importation process for businessmen, Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi said that the goal of the law enforcement agency is to ensure that Customs procedure helps, not hinder, the growth of clean energy in Nigeria.

At the two-day stakeholders’ forum themed: ‘Trade Facilitation Measures for Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies’, on Monday, the Custom boss added that the agency believes in working together with our stakeholders to achieve this goal.

Adeniyi, who was represented at the forum by Deputy Comptroller General, Tariff and Trade, Caroline Niagwan, disclosed that the Customs is modernizing its system using Advanced Ruling and Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program to help compliant traders move their goods smoothly outside and into the country.

While adding that through this strategy, employment would be created and sustained, he noted that procedures and other measures would not only for sustaining international commerce but also for empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to benefit from cross-border trade.

His words: “In recent times, trade facilitation has become integral to the operations of customs administrations globally, aligning with our core mandate of implementing international trade laws. These include the WTO Agreement on the Implementation of Article VII of GATT 1994 (Customs Valuation Agreement), the WCO Harmonised System Convention of 1988 and its Annexes, and the WTO Agreement on Rules of Origin.

“The implementation of these agreements by Customs stems from our traditional role of collecting duties on internationally traded goods, which is essential for national economic development.

“However, determining customs duties through tariff classification, valuation, and origin assessment is a technically complex process. These complexities can result in disputes, delays, and additional costs.

“In the context of customs operations, trade facilitation refers to systems and procedures that streamline the import, export, and transit of goods. This includes simplifying customs valuation, tariff classification, and origin determination, as well as facilitating declaration submission, payment, review, intervention, and release processes. For traders, trade facilitation ensures uniform standards, predictability, and transparency critical for efficient and timely clearance.”

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Mahmud Mamman, said trade facilitation played a crucial role in advancing renewable energy, saying we need to reduce dependency on conventional source of energy.

Mamman, who was represented by Benjamin Ayangeanor, said that it showed energy efficiency by reducing barriers to the movement of renewable energy technologies and components across borders.

He said that simplifying customs procedures made it easier and more cost-effective to import renewable energy equipment, such as solar panels and batteries, thereby accelerating the deployment of renewable energy schemes.

Mamman said trade facilitation attracts foreign investment and expertise, enabling countries to develop advanced energy solutions and enhance efficiency.

He said the Federal Ministry of Power was committed to providing adequate, affordable, and reliable power supply which was guided by three key frameworks.

Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Massimo De Luca, said the forum underscored collective commitment to addressing the critical nexus between trade policy, sustainable development, and climate action.

Represented by the Managing Director, Mrs Thessa Bagu, said that the theme of this year’s forum resonated deeply with the shared priorities of Nigeria and the European Union in fostering green growth and sustainable economic development.

“We are proud to support Nigeria’s sustainable development agenda and energy transition plan through our extensive cooperation with the German Government.

“This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to the principles of partnership, mutual respect, and shared responsibility in addressing global challenges,” De Luca said.

Earlier, the Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs in Charge of Zone ‘A’, Charles Orbih, said the Advance Ruling programme of NCS was officially inaugurated on May 2, 2024.

“Our focus on renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies showcases our innovative approach to customs administration, adapting to evolving global priorities and consumer demands.

“In alignment with one of our strategic pillars- collaboration – the Nigeria Customs Service is proud to partner with GIZ, the Nigeria Energy Support Programme (NESP) and other numerous stakeholders

to host this forum.

“The forum which reflects growing consumer demand and evolving policy focus on renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies,” Orbih said.