Customs strengthens anti-corruption partnership with WCO

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has strengthened its anti-corruption and integrity initiatives, earning commendation from the World Customs Organisation (WCO) for its reforms and proactive engagement in promoting transparency.

The development followed a high-level meeting at the WCO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on 23 March 2026, during a working visit by Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, who also serves as Chairperson of the WCO Council.

During the engagement, the WCO Anti-Corruption and Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) team briefed the Comptroller-General on ongoing collaboration with the NCS, including integrity-focused capacity building, development of standard operating procedures, and a planned integrity risk assessment exercise.

The team also outlined priorities for Phase II of the A-CIP Programme (2026–2030), emphasizing embedding integrity safeguards into automated customs systems, trade facilitation frameworks, and revenue administration processes.

The WCO team commended the NCS for participating in the WCO integrity survey and releasing the results, a step that reflects a strong institutional commitment to transparency and accountability.

The survey outcomes highlight the impact of ongoing reforms, including structured valuation reviews, strengthened post-clearance audits, and implementation of the Voluntary Disclosure Framework under the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

Comptroller-General Adeniyi expressed appreciation for the engagement and reaffirmed the NCS’s commitment to sustain and deepen the partnership, stressing that institutional integrity remains critical for public trust and the credibility of customs administration.

Both sides agreed on forward-looking measures to consolidate progress, including publishing survey results, establishing a dedicated Implementation Working Group, and integrating survey recommendations into NCS operations.

In a separate meeting, Adeniyi also held discussions with WCO Secretary-General Ian Saunders and secretariat staff to exchange updates on the work of the Policy Commission and Council, further strengthening international collaboration.