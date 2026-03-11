Customs seizes N478m goods from Kwara smugglers in 2months

In a bid to curb illegal trade and protect the nation’s economy from the activities of smugglers, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have intercepted smuggled goods valued at ₦478 million within two months.

The seizure formed part of a wider anti-smuggling operation that also saw the command generate ₦2.527 billion in revenue, reflecting increased enforcement of customs regulations and improved compliance with import guidelines.

The Acting Area Controller of the Kwara Area Command, Najeem Ogundeyi, disclosed this while addressing journalists during a media parley at the command headquarters in Ilorin.

He said the seizures were recorded during intelligence-driven patrol operations across several parts of the state, particularly in areas identified as major routes for smuggling activities.

Ogundeyi said the items seized during the operations included five used vehicles, 1,107 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 44 bags of imported sugar and 317 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit suspected to be meant for illegal cross-border movement.

He added that officers of the command also intercepted 120 sacks of lithium ore suspected to have been mined and prepared for export without proper authorisation, alongside large quantities of second-hand clothing and used machinery.

The acting controller noted that nine vehicles loaded with foreign rice were also seized during separate patrol operations carried out by officers of the command across key smuggling corridors in the state.

He highlighted that the continuous illegal importation of foreign parboiled rice remains a major challenge, stressing that such activities undermine efforts to boost domestic agriculture and create jobs.

Ogundeyi attributed the successes to intelligence-led operations, strategic patrols, and close collaboration with other security agencies, describing the approach as “renewed and coordinated” in safeguarding revenue and supporting legitimate trade.

He urged members of the public, particularly traders and border communities, to comply with existing trade regulations and support efforts to protect local industries and strengthen the national economy.