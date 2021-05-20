Customs seizes Dangote truck with 600 rice bags in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Ogun 1 Area Command, has arrested a Dangote Cement Company truck and seized no fewer than 600 bags of foreign rice smuggled in the truck at the Ijoun border area of the state.

The NCS stated that one Dangote truck driver and two persons were arrested while conveying the consignment to the South East part of the country.

The seizures is believed to have been made due to the dedication of men and officers of the Service in the zone, who were supported by the personnel of Ogun 1 Area Command.

The Customs Area Controller, Peter Kolo, confirmed this while briefing Journalist yesterday at Idiroko area of the state.

Kolo said a team of officers sent to the area intercepted the truck with the bags of foreign rice. He added that investigations were ongoing to unravel those behind the massive smuggling activity.

The Customs boss also said that about 7,000 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice were seized by the command in April.

“Just a few days ago, an articulated truck bearing the inscription and logo of Dangote Cement Company was intercepted in the Ijoun border area and was loaded with over 600 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice and heading for the eastern part of the country.

“Three persons were arrested, including the driver of the vehicle, and investigation is going to unravel those behind the massive smuggling activity,” Kolo said.

The Dangote cement factory in Ogun State is situated at Ibese in Yewa North, a local government that shares borders with Benin Republic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

