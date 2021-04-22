Customs seizes 513 rice bags worth N22m in Kwara

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Zone B Strike Force , Kwara State axis, has seized 513 bags of foreign par boiled rice from smugglers at Jeunkunnu – Malete area in Moro council area of the state.

The seizures is believed to have been made due to the dedication of men and officers of the Service in the zone, who were supported by the personnel of Kwara State Area Command.

The coordinator of the Zone B Strike Force comprising Kaduna and Kwara States, Deputy Comptroller Olorukooba Aliyu, said this while briefing journalists in Ilorin.

Aliyu said a team of officers sent to the area intercepted two Toyota Canter fully loaded with the bags of foreign rice. He added that large quantity of foreign parboiled rice yet to be loaded into vehicles was also intercepted following an intelligence report of the activities the smugglers in that axis.

The Customs boss explained that on sighting the officers, the drivers of the two Canter trucks abandoned the vehicles and fled into the bush.

He praised the officers for their resilience which has ensured that all the intercepted contraband items were evacuated to the Command headquarters in Ilorin despite attacks launched on them by the smugglers.

He thanked the Kwara Area Command, the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) and Customs Police for their support as well as that of the Comptroller General of Customs and his management team for their tireless support through effective supervision and provision of necessary logistics.