Customs seizes $420,900, others from three Kano businessmen

The Nigeria Customs Service has confiscated foreign currencies totaling $420,900 and other sums from three Kano-based businessmen, following a failed attempt to smuggle the cash into the country without proper declaration.

The seized currencies included $420,900 in U.S. dollars, 3,946,500 West African CFA francs, 224,000 Central African CFA francs, and €5,825 in euros, all with an estimated value of ₦653.9 million.

The suspects, acting individually but using similar methods, were found in possession of large volumes of undeclared foreign currency.

They were intercepted at the Aminu Kano International Airport based on credible intelligence, which led to their arrest and the handover of both the suspects and the seized funds to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and prosecution.

Speaking on the development on Tuesday, the Area Controller of the Kano/Jigawa Command, Dalhatu Abubakar, revealed that one of the suspects, identified as Ahmed Salisu, flew in from Saudi Arabia using a Ghanaian passport and attempted to bypass the mandatory currency declaration process.

“The suspect was arrested based on intelligence by vigilant officers after he failed to declare the foreign currencies in his possession,” Abubakar stated.

He emphasized that the action was in line with Nigeria’s anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing regulations.

“The currency declaration regime is part of holistic measures in our laws to protect the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian financial system,” he added.

EFCC Zonal Director in Kano, Ibrahim Shazali, who received the suspects and funds, commended the Customs Service for their collaboration. He also warned financial institutions and Bureau De Change operators to remain vigilant, affirming that the suspects would be prosecuted once investigations are complete.