Customs seizes 4,000 donkey skins from Lagos smugglers

In a major anti-smuggling operation in Lagos, the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a 40-foot container loaded with 4,410 dry donkey skins, worth N4.2Billion from smugglers operating in the state.

In addition to the donkey skin seized, the unit also intercepted other contraband goods worth over N5.4 billion in a series of operations conducted within one month.

The seized items, which include prohibited food products, used clothing items and illicit drugs, highlight the unit’s relentless efforts to safeguard the nation’s economy and enforce trade regulations.

Comptroller Kola Oladeji, the head of FOU Zone ‘A’, disclosed the details during a media briefing held at the unit’s headquarters in Lagos on Tuesday.

He emphasized that the seizures were made possible through the unit’s robust intelligence network, collaboration with other security agencies, and the professionalism of its officers.

Oladeji who described the interception of the donkey skins as a landmark achievement in the fight against illegal wildlife trade, he noted that the trade in donkey skins violates the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and vowed to unmask the individuals behind the smuggling attempt.

The officer in charge of the export team was commended for resisting attempts by faceless individuals to compromise the process.

The unit also intercepted 3,031 bags of foreign parboiled rice, valued at N387.9 million.

Despite the federal government’s ban on the importation of foreign rice through land borders since 2016, smugglers continue to defy the regulation, undermining the national economy.

In addition, FOU Zone ‘A’ seized 2,725 parcels of cannabis sativa, weighing 1,378 kilograms, with a street value of N218 million.

According to the comptroller, the illicit drug, which poses significant public health and security risks, will be handed over to the relevant government agency for further investigation.

Other seized items included 397 kegs of premium motor spirit (PMS) valued at N1.5 million, 118 cartons of frozen poultry products worth N2.8 million, 105 bales of second-hand clothing valued at N12.6 million, and 21 vehicles worth N561.3 million.

The importation of frozen poultry and second-hand clothing is prohibited under the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET), and Comptroller Oladeji urged importers to adhere to the regulations.

Beyond the seizures, FOU Zone ‘A’ generated N60.9 million through the issuance of demand notices for irregular import documents.

Six suspects were also arrested in connection with the prohibited goods, including cannabis sativa. Some of the suspects have been granted administrative bail while investigations continue.

Oladeji outlined the unit’s strategies for 2025, which include strengthening relationships with border communities, raising public awareness about the dangers of smuggling, and enforcing the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

He warned smugglers to desist from illegal activities and engage in legitimate trade, assuring legitimate importers and traders of the unit’s support in facilitating trade.

“Our ongoing ‘Swift Sting Operation’ will not spare any act of economic sabotage in the new year. For legitimate importers, traders, and authorized economic operators, our doors are open for consultation and collaboration as we work to re-engineer our trade facilitation systems in line with the federal government’s policy on ease of doing business”, Oladeji declared

The comptroller expressed gratitude to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team for their unwavering support.

He also thanked the media for their role in disseminating information and pledged to sustain the unit’s efforts in safeguarding the nation’s economy.