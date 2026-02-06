Customs seize goods worth N2.7bn from Oyo smugglers

The Oyo/Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded seizures valued at over ₦2.7 billion and surpassed its 2025 revenue target, reflecting improved enforcement and revenue generation across the zone.

The Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Wale Adewole, disclosed this during his maiden press briefing to journalists.

Speaking yesterday at the Command headquarters in Ibadan, Adewole said the seizures were made through intelligence-driven operations, sustained patrols and coordinated enforcement strategies across key smuggling flashpoints within the Oyo/Osun axis.

According to him, the intercepted items included foreign parboiled rice, used tyres, premium motor spirit, used clothing, pharmaceutical products, foreign spaghetti, compressors, illicit drugs, smuggled vehicles and other prohibited goods.

“In the discharge of our statutory responsibilities, the Command recorded remarkable seizures of prohibited and uncustomed goods,” Adewole said, adding that the operations were based on credible intelligence, diligent surveillance and effective coordination by Customs officers.

He warned smugglers to desist from illegal activities, describing smuggling as economic sabotage that poses serious threats to public safety.

“Let me clearly state that the Oyo/Osun Area Command remains fully prepared and determined to enforce compliance with Customs laws,” he said.

On revenue performance, the Acting Controller revealed that the Command generated ₦8.37 billion in December 2025 alone and exceeded its annual revenue target by over ₦13.1 billion, representing a 15.22 per cent increase.

He attributed the performance to improved compliance, effective monitoring mechanisms, professionalism among officers and sustained engagement with stakeholders.

Adewole also stressed the importance of collaboration with sister security agencies, noting that inter-agency cooperation remains critical to effective border management and the success of Customs operations.

He expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for his leadership and support, as well as the Oyo State Government for its cooperation with the Service.

Describing the briefing as a reflection of the Command’s commitment to transparency and accountability, Adewole said the media remained a key partner in keeping the public informed of Customs activities.

The briefing marked Adewole’s first official media engagement as Acting Customs Area Controller of the Oyo/Osun Area Command and reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to sustain enforcement, boost revenue and facilitate legitimate trade.