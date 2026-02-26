Customs rakes in N3.4B revenue from Seme border

The Nigerian Customs Service, NSC, has disclosed that it has generated N3.4 billion revenue in February at Same border.

The agency, while releasing the outright figures as N3,480,970,924.67 stated that the it attributes to the seamless trade facilitation process adopted at the Command.

The Area Controller, Wale Adenuga, stated that the figure, as against the N743,698,652.16 revenue generated in February 2025 clearly shows an improvement, and also proves that people are building greater confidence in the Seme–Krake corridor.

Adenuga, who represented the Comptroller General, Bashir Adeniyi, during an interactive session at a stakeholders’ engagement meeting held that the increase is as a result of strong collaborative efforts with other security agencies operating within the corridor.

He clarified that only Agbara and Gbaji remain the officially Customs approved and sanctioned checkpoints along this Lagos-Abidjan corridor, further attributing the noticeable decline in crime rates along the axis to the positive outcomes of monthly joint border security meetings involving all agencies at the border post thereby creating a safer and more enabling environment for cross-border trade.

The Command highlighted recent enforcement successes, including the interception of a Toyota Highlander vehicle conveying 22 packages of cocaine with an estimated street value exceeding N1 billion, a feat which was made possible based on very credible information shared by the CGC.

In addition, it disclosed that 1,000 bags of unsafe 50kg parboiled rice were seized, underscoring its unwavering commitment to suppressing smuggling and protecting Nigeria’s economic borders.

The agency reiterated its vigilance and commitment of the operatives of the in working closely with stakeholders, traders, farmers, sister security agencies and regional partners to improve the momentum of trade and security along the Lagos-Abidjan corridor.