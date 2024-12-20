Customs promotes eight senior officers, 4, 291 others to boost operations

As part of efforts to reward dedication and selflessness to maintaining law and order along the country’s borderlines, the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS) has promoted eight senior officers to management team and 4,291 others across the country.

A breakdown of the officers promoted showed that Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs), S Chiroma, who was elevated to Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) for North-East region, and ACGs ZM Gaji (North-East), OA Adebakin (South-West), GM Omale (North-Central), MS Yusuf (North-Central), DA Nnadi (South-East), HK Ejibunu (North-Central), and D Hassan (North-East).

These appointments, according to the service, aim to fill vacancies created by the retirement of management team members from various geopolitical zones, promoting national inclusivity and institutional balance.

The promotions were confirmed during the Customs 61st regular meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

Giving full details of the promotion, the Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, who confirmed this through a statement on Friday, explained that the breakdown of the 4,291 officers includes 80 Deputy Comptrollers (DC) advanced to Customs Comptroller (CC).Others were 151 Assistant Comptrollers (AC) to Deputy Comptroller (DC) and 612 Chief Superintendents of Customs (CSC) to Assistant Comptroller (AC).

Part of the statement says, “As part of its drive for enhanced service delivery and streamlined administrative processes in line with global best practices, the Board approved a strategic restructuring, transferring the Post Clearance Audit (PCA) Unit directly to the Office of the Comptroller General from the Tariff and Trade Department. This pivotal unit, now elevated in status, will be headed by an Assistant Comptroller General, ensuring stronger oversight, increased efficiency, and alignment with the Service’s commitment to excellence in operational standards”

“To safeguard operational continuity and preserve the wealth of institutional knowledge amid the retirement of numerous senior officers, a 12-month service extension has been granted to selected distinguished senior officers representing the six geopolitical zones of the Federation. The extension of service for these officers, ratified by the Board meeting, follows the Presidential approval for the measure meant to address the current high rate of NCS management turnover”

” The officers granted this esteemed extension include Assistant Comptrollers-General B Imam (North-East), IG Umar (North-West), KC Egwu South-East) as well as Comptrollers F. Abdulqadri (North-Central), MT Awe South-West, and OF Ojiefor (South-South)”

Meanwhile, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, has congratulated the newly appointed, promoted, and retained officers, urging them to uphold the Service’s core mandates and pursue excellence.Adeniyi also reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to fostering a motivated workforce with assured career progression and a steadfast focus on excellence.