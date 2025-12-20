Customs promises to deepen engagement with media

After a thorough review of publicity received by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in 2025, the agency has commended media professionals for their dedication to keeping citizens informed about the law enforcement agency’s activities in the outgoing year, promising to deepen engagement between members of the press and the Customs.

It added that partnerships with journalists would be deepened to boost public awareness, transparency, and efficient trade systems across the nation.

The NCS stated that a collaborative effort between the agency and the media is to ensure the Customs remain in the public eye, getting the agency’s daily activities around the country.

It added that effective communication from the media, which was accompanied by accuracy, has continuously had an impact and kept the public abreast of Customs operations.

The National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, who gave the promise yesterday during a media parley to celebrate the end of the year held at the Custom Training College in Ikeja, the Lagos State capital, stressed that the partnership required that it is deepened.

While appreciating journalists on behalf of the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, for their sacrifices in the line of duty, the Customs spokesperson assured the media that the agency under Adeniyi valued the role of the media in building trust and shaping public discourse.

To better enlighten the public on the Customs operations, Maiwada stressed that the agency would consider re-training the media personnel to have better orientation on Customs operations.

“We will look into the issue of training the media to have a better understanding of the registers attached to Customs, so that the media can write as well-informed people daily on our activities across the country”.

Earlier, media personalities commended the Customs Public Relation Unit for maintaining seamless communication channels and upscaling engagement standards with pressmen during the year.

During the parley that evolved into a platform for candid exchanges, media representatives advocated for specialized workshops and training programs to enhance reporting accuracy and efficiency.

The media representatives, meanwhile, requested a symbiotic relationship between the service and media houses.