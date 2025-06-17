Customs probes U.S. returnee’s extortion allegation inside Lagos Airport

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has dismissed allegations of extortion levelled against its officers by a U.S.-based Nigerian returnee, Oke Adhekegba.

The Command, however, said it has initiated an internal investigation into the incident to ascertain the facts behind the allegations.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Usman Abdul, who confirmed the development, disclosed that a full inquiry was underway following a complaint by Adhekegba.

Giving full details, the Customs Area Comptroller, Effiong Harrison, revealed that the passenger arrived in Lagos on Friday, May 16, 2025, aboard British Airways Flight BA-75 from London, landing at approximately 6:47 p.m. at the D-Wing of the airport’s old terminal.

According to Harrison, Adhekegba was accompanied by 10 pieces of luggage, which, upon inspection, contained numerous items including 15 pairs of footwear, 22 bottles of perfume, 12 handbags, and various new clothing.

These items, he disclosed, were valued at $1,948.15 (USD), amounting to ₦3,113,574.00 based on the prevailing exchange rate of ₦1,598.22.

Harrison said the applicable charges, Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme, Import Duty, Surcharge, ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme Levy and Value Added Tax, were correctly assessed and subsequently remitted into government coffers.

The examination of the luggage was conducted by Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC) K.O. Adebayo and Assistant Superintendent of Customs I (ASC I) C.C. Ugboma.

Reaffirming the Command’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and integrity, Comptroller Harrison stated:

“The MMIA Command does not condone unethical behavior or breaches of operational procedures by its personnel or the travelling public,” he said.

He emphasized that the NCS remains open to scrutiny and encourages stakeholder engagement, but warned that any breach of import regulations for personal gain would be met with strict enforcement of the law.

The Command also reiterated its mission to facilitate legitimate travel and trade while maintaining zero tolerance for misconduct at Nigeria’s ports of entry.