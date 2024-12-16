Customs officers’ wives disburse cash, others to widows ahead yuletide

The Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA) has distributed food items and funds to widows of deceased officers under the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, to assist their families in celebrating Christmas and New Year better than in previous years.

The gifts including bags of rice, spaghetti, cooking oil, and other household needs, according to the officers’ spouses, were to assist the families fill the void that exit of the officers could have created particularly during the yuletide season.

Meanwhile, as the Customs officers’ wives prepare their homes for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the wife of the Comptroller-General of Customs and National President of COWA, Kikelomo Adeniyi, has urged the women to acquire more skills that could attract growth and development to their communities in the coming year.

The gifts and the appeal from the COWA national president were made at the FOU Zone A end-of-the-year party yesterday in Ikeja, Lagos State, which was also attended by the Controller for the Zone, Kola Adeniyi, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Adeniyi said that the gesture was to ensure that families of the fallen heroes celebrate the Yuletide season better than they would have expected.

She noted that in the new year, the wives of the officers and the widows acquire more skills that could bring growth and development to their communities as well as achieve their dreams.

“As we move into a new year, I urge you to remember that you have the power to create the life you want. You have the power to pursue your dreams, your passions, and your community.

“So let us make a pact to ourselves to be bold, to be fearless, and to be unstoppable. Let us support each other, uplift each other, and celebrate each other’s successes.

“As wives of Customs officers, we know that our roles are not just limited to our homes. We are partners and pillars of strength for our husbands. We are the backbones of our families and we are the glue that holds our communities together”.

Earlier, the Chairperson, COWA FOU Zone A, Titilayo Oladeji, explained that the decision to hand over the items to the widows and other women was to commend their contribution to the country’s development through their husbands and their support for the association.

According to her: To the widows present today, we recognize and appreciate your resilience.

Meanwhile, she described the event as one designed to celebrate one another and inspire them to do more for humanity.

Oladeji said: “This gathering is an opportunity to express our gratitude to Almighty God for His benevolence towards us, our families, and our nation. We acknowledge his gift of peace and wisdom, which have guided us throughout the year.

“Aside from the festivities today, this program aims to provide financial assistance and food donations to widows, alleviating economic hardship in the country and serving as a succor to families.

“Furthermore, COWA will extend a helping hand to our members by providing various food items, making this Yuletide season a memorable one”.