Customs nabs two Kebbi residents for possessing ammunition

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Kebbi State has arrested two individuals transporting 201 rounds of spent ammunition hidden within iron scraps.

The suspects, Anas Umar and Abbas Ahmed, both residents of Zauro Town in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, were apprehended after the officers discovered they had various arms in their possession.

As gathered, the duos were caught along along the Kangiwa-Makera Road while attempting to transit the illegal weapons for distribution, aboard an unregistered Toyota Carina.

According to the service, which disclosed this on Thursday, the arrest and interception of the vehicle led to a swift collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force’s Birnin Kebbi Area Command.

Upon arrival at the scene, the service handed over the suspects, along with the recovered items, to the police, who took them into custody for further investigation.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to sourcing the iron scraps used in hiding the ammunition from Dosso Town in the Niger Republic.

They also revealed that a portion of the ammunition had already been sold to an individual identified as Suga, a resident of Gwadangaji Town in Birnin Kebbi LGA.

Meanwhile, Customs has reiterated its commitment to preventing the smuggling of illegal items into the country while assuring to protect the national security.