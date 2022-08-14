Customs may deploy drones along border lines for smuggling prevention

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed plans to deploy drones and other technologically advanced facilities to the country’s borders lines in its bid to curb smuggling.

It said that one of the major efforts was deploying technology like drones, non intriusic inspection at the borders and a lot of other things that are in the pipeline.

The Public Relations Officer of Customs, Deputy Comptroller Timi Bomodi said that technology would help tackle the menace and ensure safety across borders.

Bomodi said that progress had been made with regard to the concession agreement or modernisation agreement with Huawei company and other technical partners in that regard.

According to him, the development would enhance the process of accessing potential danger as well as how to tackle them.

On calls in some quartres for deployment of more manpower at the borders, the Customs spokesperson said that the borders were too large to be fully covered by manpower.

“if you take everybody that presently works in the military and paramilitary to hold hands across all the borders in Nigeria, you will not be able to come up to ten per cent of our borders.

“That is how huge this country is and how tough the terrain which we operate is.However, we do know that when you introduce technology into the scheme of things, you are going to achieve a lot more.”

According to him, there is no doubt that the service has plans to keep expanding its staff base but it is not the individuals that would make the impact that we all desire.

“It is the technology that will be deployed to support these individuals that will make the kind of impact we know will go a very long way.”

Bomodi, speaking with newsmen in Abuja said that there was the need for more funding to expand its strategies to curb crime and generate more revenue.

As gathered, Nigeria with a landmass of more than 900,000 square kilometres, shares boundaries with 15 countries. Some of the countries are the Republic of Niger, Cameroon, the Republic of Benin and the Chad Republic.

Meanwhile, the NCS is an independent body under the supervisory oversight of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning. It is saddled with the responsibility of collecting customs revenue, facilitation of national and international trade as well as curtailing smuggling activities.

