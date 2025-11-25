Customs mandates drug tests for officers

The Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, has imposed a mandatory drug testing to be conducted on its officers and also part of recruitment criteria on individuals seeking placement into its force.

The NSC disclosed that the measure, which is to take immediate effect, has been taken into consideration to ensure that its existing officers are mentally fit to carry out their duties and also confirm the psychological state of potential recruits to maintain orderliness in office and field duties.

The body, during its 2025 CGC Annual Conference, relayed that every cadet and applicant who is undergoing its training will be put under check, warning that it will not spend resources rehabilitating drug-dependent personals.

At the forum held on Tuesday, NSC Comptroller, Adewale Adeniyi, said, ”We can no longer afford the risk of having officers whose judgement is impaired by substances while manning our borders, enforcing laws or collecting revenue.”

In his contribution, the agency’s National Public Relations Officer, Abdulahi Maiwada, stated that the initiative will cover the entire workforce with an aim of safeguarding operational integrity and also ensure protection of national security at Nigerian borders.

The agency cautioned its officers on irregularities in carrying out the directives, adding that erring officers will be sanctioned accordingly.