Customs intercepts N72M fuels from Adamawa smugglers

As part of a intensified crackdown on illicit trans-border activities, the Adamawa and Taraba Customs Command have seized N72.6m Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) from smugglers transporting the product into Cameroon through the River Benue waterways.

The seizure occurred during a raid at the Jimeta waterside, popularly known as Bakin Kogi, where operatives discovered 240 drums of 220 litres each, neatly arranged for transportation across the border.

As gathered, the operation by the law enforcement agency was driven by shared intelligence, advanced technology, and coordinated border management, aimed at delivering a significant blow to smuggling networks.

Briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Yola on Wednesday, Comptroller Garba Bashir commeneded his officers for a successful operation. He said, “The operatives of the command have launched yet another heavy blow on the smugglers through shared intelligence, leverage of technology and coordinated border management.”

He added, “The operatives stormed the bank of River Benue, at Jimeta waterside, popularly called Bakin Kogi at about 0330hours and discovered 240 drums of 220 litres each well arranged with an intent to ferry it through the waterways to the republic of Cameroon.”

Bashir vowed to make the command a dead zone for smugglers, stating, “We have started strangling the smugglers and we will continue to strangle and suffocate them until smuggling activities are being purged out of the command.”

He also warned, “To the smugglers and economic saboteurs, I encourage you to forsake illicit trade activities and embrace genuine business as Nigeria customs service is out to facilitate legitimate trade and ever ready to crackdown smuggling cartels for the nation’s economy to have fresh air.”