Customs intercepts N60m fuel from Kebbi smugglers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intensified its efforts against fuel smuggling in the Northeast, intercepting a petrol tanker loaded with 60,000 litres of fuel valued at over ₦60 million, allegedly being diverted for illegal export.

The seizure marks another breakthrough in the Service’s ongoing campaign against fuel diversion and border smuggling syndicates across the northern states.

As gathered, the intercepted tanker had been scheduled to deliver its consignment to a registered depot in Borno State but was suspiciously diverted toward the Kebbi border, a route frequently exploited by smugglers to move subsidised petroleum products out of the country.

The operation, which took place in Kebbi State, was carried out following coordinated intelligence by officers attached to Operation Whirlwind, a special task force established to curb petroleum smuggling.

Speaking at the Customs Area Command in Birnin Kebbi, Comptroller Mahmoud Ibrahim, who represented the National Coordinator of the task force, ACG Kola Oladeji, said the operation was based on credible intelligence that exposed the tanker’s suspicious movement.

“Our officers acted swiftly upon receiving intelligence about a tanker diverting from its approved route. The fuel was meant for legitimate delivery in Borno but was discovered heading toward Kebbi, clearly intended for smuggling,” Ibrahim said.

He stressed that the Service remains determined to stop the illegal diversion of petroleum products, describing it as a major contributor to fuel scarcity and economic sabotage.

“We are resolute in our mission to protect Nigeria’s economic interests. Every litre of fuel diverted for smuggling is a loss to the nation,” he added.

The confiscated tanker has since been handed over to the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for further investigation and appropriate action.

Receiving the consignment, Deputy Manager of NMDPRA in charge of Kebbi and Sokoto, Ali Ajimi, praised Customs for their vigilance and assured continued collaboration in tackling fuel-related crimes.