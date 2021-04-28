Customs intercepts N500m trailer-load of Codeine, Tramadol

A container carrying 850 cartons of codeine and 124 cartons of tramadol believed to be worth about N500m was intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa Area Command, on Monday.

The container which was discovered at SIFAX Group terminal during inspection, following a tip-off from the staff of SIFAX group.

The 40ft container with reg no: TEMU 6164202 was said to have been under the watch list of the Customs for a while, but it was eventually examined and found to contain 805 cartons of codeine and 124 cartons of tramadol.

The actual value of the illicit substance according to some customs officers who do not wish to be named , was put at over N500 million.