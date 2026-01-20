Customs intercepts four Pangolins in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, has intercepted four pangolins during a targeted patrol in Ogun State, protecting the country’s biodiversity and upholding commitments under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The seizure, as gathered, occurred during a targeted night patrol along the waterways of Alapa Creek in Ajilete axis of Ogun.

Acting on credible intelligence, Customs officers stopped a wooden boat conveying the pangolins, which were tightly confined in wire mesh cages—an indication of a well-coordinated smuggling operation.

On sighting the patrol team, the suspects abandoned the boat and fled into the creeks, evading arrest but leaving behind the endangered animals.

The interception effectively disrupted what authorities believe was part of a trans-border wildlife trafficking syndicate operating around the borderlines in the country.

In line with best practices for animal welfare and Nigeria’s obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the rescued pangolins were promptly handed over to the Wildlife Conservation Centre for safekeeping and rehabilitation.

The handover was carried out by the Deputy Comptroller in charge of Enforcement, DC Oluwaseun Oguntuase, on behalf of the Comptroller, FOU Zone A, Gambo Aliyu.

Commending the officers involved, Comptroller Aliyu praised their courage, professionalism, and vigilance during the nighttime operation.

He urged personnel of the Unit to remain resolute in combating trans-border crimes, stressing that wildlife trafficking poses serious threats to biodiversity, national security, and Nigeria’s international reputation.

He further reaffirmed the Unit’s unwavering commitment to enforcing wildlife protection laws and strengthening collaboration with relevant stakeholders to eradicate the illegal trade in endangered species.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, also lauded the officers for their dedication to CITES enforcement.

He noted that the successful interception underscores his administration’s zero-tolerance policy against smugglers and other saboteurs whose activities undermine Nigeria’s environmental sustainability, economic stability, and global commitments.