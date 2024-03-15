Customs intercepts arms, drugs, Military uniform in Lagos

The Tim Can Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted many arms and ammunition, illicit drugs and Nigerian Army uniforms allegedly being smuggled into the country by some criminal gang through Lagos State.

Arms intercepted and recovered during the operation include automatic single barrel rifles and pump action guns that were about to leave the Tim Can port.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller, Dera Nnadi, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Lagos , stated that the service with other sister agencies have strengthen collaboration thus yielding positive results to safeguard national security.

Nnadi, meanwhile, noted that the command recorded a whooping N240,302,000.000 revenue collection between January till date.

He also said that psychotherapy substances namely cannabis indica and heroine were also intercepted by operatives of the service .

The Customs top brass disclosed that a total of six new bonded terminals have licensed to operate under the command, in order to reduce clearing the time.