Customs Intercept Cannabis Sativa Worth 12 Million Naira In Plateau.

A luxurious Marco polo bus conveying a substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa weighing 140 kilogram with a duty paid value of 12 million Naira has been intercepted by Customs operatives while been transported through Jos Abuja road.

The Customs Controller Unit Zone D. Peters Olugboyega while briefing Journalists on the seizure says the drugs were concealed in two bales of second hand clothing to prevent law enforcement officers from identifying it.

The vehicle’s driver and his assistant have been arrested and taken to into custody for their negligence and inability to Identify or produce the owner of the drugs.

The Custom Zone D. Boss while handing over the consignment to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency warned as well as advised smugglers to desist from such businesses as according to him Customs operatives will always be ahead of them no matter how ingenious their plots might seem.