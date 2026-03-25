Customs intercept ₦478m smuggled goods in Kwara

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has intercepted smuggled items worth N478 million in Kwara State.

The NCS Command, held an intensified-driven operations in the state and seized.at least 1,170 bags of foreign parboiled rice alongside five used vehicles in a move to underscore it’s firm resolve against economic sabotage.

According to the acting controller, Najim Ogundiyi, others smuggled items include, 60 sacks of used clothes, 317 jerrycans of premium motor spirit, and 120 sacks of illegally mined lithium ore, in bid to also protect legitimate businesses, safeguard national revenue, and ensure compliance with extant laws governing cross-border trade.

Ogundiyi, during a briefing on Wednesday,”I made it abundantly clear that the smuggling activities would no longer be tolerated under my watch, and that Kwara Area command would no longer serve as a safe haven for illegal trade.

“I also assure the public that the command would remain absolute in uncompromising in enforcing that this stands in line with the mandate of the Nigerian Custom Service.”

The command disclosed for it generated over ₦2.5 billion in revenue from excise activities within the period under review.

The Acting Customs Area Controller commended inter-agency collaboration and the support of the Comptroller-General of Customs, stressing that such operations remain critical to preventing the state from becoming a safe haven for illicit trade.