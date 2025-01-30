Customs impounds 199,495 litres fuel from smugglers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has impounded 199,495 litres of illegally transported premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as fuel, valued at N199 million, in its Zone D jurisdiction, covering the Adamawa commands.

Detailing the operation, Comptroller General of Customs, Adeniyi stated that the confiscated fuel included four tankers carrying 97,000 litres, 1,363 jerry cans (25 litres each) amounting to 34,075 litres, and 311 drums (220 litres each) totaling 68,420 litres.

Adeniyi revealed that the seized fuel was allegedly being smuggled into Cameroon when customs officers intervened.

Additionally, some fuel tankers were caught attempting to conceal products at unauthorized distribution points used as smuggling depots.

Adeniyi further disclosed that the successful operation was intelligence-driven and executed by personnel under “Operation Whirlwind,” a special squad established to enhance monitoring and enforcement in border regions.

The Comptroller General underscored the detrimental effects of fuel smuggling, stating that it disrupts the domestic fuel supply and threatens national security.

He also highlighted the dangers faced by customs officers, including nocturnal river crossings at Dasin waterways and the dismantling of illicit fuel storage sites in border communities.

He called for stronger collaboration between relevant agencies to curb smuggling, emphasizing the significant economic impact of such activities.