Customs impounds over N2bn worth contraband items in Ogun

The Ogun 1 Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service has seized no fewer than 1,839 contraband items worth over N2.3bn between January 2020 and January 2021.

This was disclosed by the Controller of the Command, Peter Chado Kolo while speaking during a visit to the Idiroko border post of the command. He noted that the amount was recorded from money generated from the auction of seized petroleum products and other perishable contraband.

Kolo said the seizure comprised foreign parboiled rice, petroleum products, poultry products, used tyres, second-hand clothing, dangerous drugs- tramadol and cannabis Sativa, palm oil, assorted soap and body cream.

The controller disclosed that 512 vehicles and other means of conveyance were also confiscated within the period under review.

He noted that the Command was able to make these achievements due to aggressive stakeholders engagement and management, deployment of intelligence in all the operations across the state, structural reorganisation as well as improved motivation, discipline and total dedication to duty by officers of the Command.