Customs hands over sealed Lagos fuel station to NMDPRA

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over a Lagos fuel station, Adeola Ade, sealed for violating operational standards and regulations guiding petroleum retail businesses to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The Customs through its Operation Whirlwind unit sealed the fuel station after investigation revealed that the operators were contravening the laws guiding their operations.

Addressing pressmen after the handling over yesterday, the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs Kola Oladeji, explained that the action followed credible intelligence and a detailed investigation conducted by the unit on October 4, 2025, which confirmed several infractions at the facility.

“Our operatives acted within the law and in line with our mandate to sanitise the downstream sector. The sealing was carried out professionally and transparently,” he said.

He reiterated that Operation Whirlwind remains committed to cleaning up the petroleum distribution chain, protecting consumers, and safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

“This handover sends a strong message to all operators that non-compliance will not be tolerated. Collaboration among enforcement agencies will continue to strengthen regulation and accountability in the sector,” Oladeji added.

Receiving the facility on behalf of the NMDPRA, Ivy Agboselobo, Head of Retail Infrastructure, commended the Customs Service for its professionalism and assured that appropriate sanctions would be imposed on the erring station in accordance with regulatory provisions.